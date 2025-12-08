Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Strategic vision for Azerbaijan's customs policy outlined at Baku forum

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 11:33
    Strategic vision for Azerbaijan's customs policy outlined at Baku forum

    Azerbaijan's future customs policy will be shaped around several key strategic directions, Shahmar Movsumov, Presidential Assistant and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, said at the Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust in Baku, Report informs.

    Movsumov noted that ongoing reforms must continue to prioritize the optimization of trade procedures and the modernization of border-crossing systems. "The application of digital solutions and the reduction of procedures will accelerate operations and ensure more flexible integration of the country into the global trade chain," he stated.

    He emphasized that combating illegal circulation, reducing risks of subjectivity, and ensuring equal competitive conditions in the business environment should remain priorities. Movsumov added that human capital development, data-driven decision-making, green customs initiatives, and digital transformation will continue to be core elements of modern governance.

    According to him, the next stage in regulating customs–business relations should focus on fostering "reliable partnership" and supporting conscientious entrepreneurs. "Such entrepreneurs must receive comprehensive support and special attention. At the same time, strict measures should be applied against illegal activities to strengthen market reliability. This approach will transform Azerbaijan's customs-logistics system into a trusted and business-oriented institutional model," Movsumov said.

    Azərbaycanda gömrük siyasətinin gələcək istiqamətləri açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане определены ключевые направления будущей таможенной политики

