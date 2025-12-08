Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    BP: 20% of panels for Shafag solar power plant already delivered to Jabrayil

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 11:42
    BP: 20% of panels for Shafag solar power plant already delivered to Jabrayil

    Twenty percent of the panels needed for the Shafag solar power plant have already been delivered to Jabrayil, BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the "Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust" forum in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that construction of the plant will begin soon.

    "The Shafag project is a new standard. We have not previously operated in this area. We are working closely with customs authorities to implement import and export operations in this new area. Thanks to the active support of customs authorities, approximately 20% of our panels are already located in the Jabrayil district," he noted.

    Aslanbayli noted that BP has always worked very closely with customs authorities.

    "It's no coincidence that electronic declarations were first implemented in the Shah Deniz-2 project, operated by BP, and then later on a national scale. At the same time, the 'green corridor' practice was also first implemented as a pilot project in our projects, and based on the results, it was subsequently implemented on a larger scale. And this practice continues today," he added.

    Shah Deniz Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli Azerbaijan
    BP rəsmisi: "Cəbrayılda GES inşa etmək üçün lazım olan panellərin 20 %-i rayonun ərazisindədir"
    BP: 20% панелей для строительства СЭС "Шафаг" уже доставлены в Джебраил

    Latest News

    12:33

    Nearly 2.4B AZN invested in agroparks in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:26
    Photo

    Baku hosting international conference on Heydar Aliyev's role in constitutionalism

    Foreign policy
    12:15

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from state property leases up by 21.3%

    Finance
    12:12

    Budget revenues from paid services in Azerbaijan exceed AZN 590M over 11 months

    Finance
    12:11

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,700 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    12:10

    Treasury bodies in Azerbaijan execute over 1.4 million payment orders

    Finance
    12:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan posts nearly 40% increase in budget surplus

    Finance
    11:52
    Photo

    Iran's foreign minister honors memory of fallen Azerbaijani soldiers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed