BP: 20% of panels for Shafag solar power plant already delivered to Jabrayil

Twenty percent of the panels needed for the Shafag solar power plant have already been delivered to Jabrayil, BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the "Customs-Business 2025: Dialogue and Trust" forum in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that construction of the plant will begin soon.

"The Shafag project is a new standard. We have not previously operated in this area. We are working closely with customs authorities to implement import and export operations in this new area. Thanks to the active support of customs authorities, approximately 20% of our panels are already located in the Jabrayil district," he noted.

Aslanbayli noted that BP has always worked very closely with customs authorities.

"It's no coincidence that electronic declarations were first implemented in the Shah Deniz-2 project, operated by BP, and then later on a national scale. At the same time, the 'green corridor' practice was also first implemented as a pilot project in our projects, and based on the results, it was subsequently implemented on a larger scale. And this practice continues today," he added.