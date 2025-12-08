Customs revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget reach 5.75B manats
- 08 December, 2025
- 11:39
State Customs Committee (SCC) transfers to Azerbaijan's state budget totaled 5.75 billion manats ($3.38 billion) in January–November of this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.
According to the data, this is a 4.2% decrease compared to the same period last year. Customs revenues were executed 3.4% below the forecast level.
The SCC is expected to transfer 6.6 billion manats ($3.88 billion) to the state budget in 2024. Thus, 87.15% of the annual target has been fulfilled in the first 11 months.
