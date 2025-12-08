Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Customs revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget reach 5.75B manats

    Finance
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 11:39
    Customs revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget reach 5.75B manats

    State Customs Committee (SCC) transfers to Azerbaijan's state budget totaled 5.75 billion manats ($3.38 billion) in January–November of this year, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    According to the data, this is a 4.2% decrease compared to the same period last year. Customs revenues were executed 3.4% below the forecast level.

    The SCC is expected to transfer 6.6 billion manats ($3.88 billion) to the state budget in 2024. Thus, 87.15% of the annual target has been fulfilled in the first 11 months.

    Dövlət Gömrük Komitəsinin xətti ilə büdcə daxilolmaları 4 %-dən çox azalıb
    Поступления в бюджет по линии ГТК сократились на 4,2%

