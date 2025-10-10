President: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth
"Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, according to Report.
Referring to the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 in Ganja and six other cities - Gabala, Goygol, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Khankendi, and Sheki - the President emphasized: "Such events reinforce friendship and cooperation within the CIS and beyond, contributing to the strengthening of relations based on equality, consideration of mutual interests, and mutual respect."
