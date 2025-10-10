Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    President: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:06
    "Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    Referring to the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 in Ganja and six other cities - Gabala, Goygol, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Khankendi, and Sheki - the President emphasized: "Such events reinforce friendship and cooperation within the CIS and beyond, contributing to the strengthening of relations based on equality, consideration of mutual interests, and mutual respect."

    İlham Əliyev: MDB Oyunları kimi tədbirlər dostluğu və əməkdaşlığı möhkəmləndirir
    Президент: Такие мероприятия, как Игры СНГ, способствуют укреплению отношений

