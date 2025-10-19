President Erdoğan: 'I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan'

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    Turkish leader's social media post states: "I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

    On this proud day, I warmly greet my dear brother Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people."

    Ərdoğan Azərbaycanı Müstəqilliyinin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Эрдоган поздравил Азербайджан с Днем восстановления независимости

