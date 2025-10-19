President Erdoğan: 'I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan'
19 October, 2025
- 09:03
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
Turkish leader's social media post states: "I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of independence.
On this proud day, I warmly greet my dear brother Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people."
