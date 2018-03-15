President: Country with non-independent economy can’t pursue independent foreign policy

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In previous years, we have focused especially on economic independence. If the country is not economically independent, it can not pursue an independent foreign policy."

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 6th Global Baku Forum.

"Azerbaijan's economic growth has created such an opportunity that we could successfully pursue an independent foreign policy. It is based on interests of the Azerbaijani people and grows out of universal values. Over past 15 years, our economy has grown more than three-fold, it is a world record", the head of state added.