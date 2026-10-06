President: Azerbaijan providing $10M in assistance to support projects aimed at climate action in SIDS

Azerbaijan is providing $10 million in assistance over a period of 5 years to support projects aimed at climate action in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Pre-COP Leaders' Event 2026, Report informs.

The head of state noted that COP29 marked a new stage in Azerbaijan's relations with SIDS: "Leaders' Summit of the Small Island Developing States on Climate Change, held on the sidelines of COP29 in 2024 in Baku, provided an important platform to raise awareness of the challenges facing SIDS. At the Summit, I called on all developed countries, especially those with a colonial past, to significantly increase their contributions to assist SIDS in combating climate change."

"In addition to our multilateral engagement, we have also supported SIDS through bilateral cooperation tailored to their national priorities and development needs," Ilham Aliyev added.

Azerbaijani leader further stated: "We have provided assistance to a number of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, in mitigating the impacts of hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. We also supported water supply, food security and restoration of cultural heritage projects. Over 10 SIDS have benefited from our Educational Grant Program, allowing their citizens to study at universities in Azerbaijan."

The president also pointed out that as a further tangible step to strengthen climate resilience of SIDS, a Joint Declaration was signed between Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth of Nations in 2024.

"Azerbaijan is providing 10 million USD in assistance over a period of 5 years to support projects aimed at climate action in these countries. Our engagement with the Commonwealth of Nations also envisages the use of satellite data provided by the Space Agency of Azerbaijan – Azercosmos – for environmental monitoring and evaluation," he said.