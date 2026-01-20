President: Azerbaijan is an important part of the Eurasian region

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijan is an important part of the Eurasian region, which contributes to transport connectivity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has established close allied relations with brotherly Türkiye.

    "Our investments in Türkiye exceed $20 billion. We are also one of the largest investors in Georgia. Within the framework of the TRIPP project and the connectivity initiative currently overseen by the United States, a new transport corridor will be created, stretching from Asia through the Caspian, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Azerbaijani region of Nakhchivan, Türkiye, and onward to Europe, in addition to the existing routes through Georgia," he emphasized.

    According to the head of state, expanding the number of transport routes benefits consumers, suppliers, and transit countries alike.

    "Therefore, as a state, we always focus on our regional agenda. If we cannot achieve what we want in the region, we cannot claim any global ambitions either. However, today, especially in the context of the parallel processes of Armenian-Azerbaijani and Turkish-Armenian rapprochement-which are developing simultaneously and will undoubtedly culminate in the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as between Azerbaijan and Armenia-we are transforming a vast geographical space: a part of Eurasia that is key for transport connectivity, energy security, peace, and stability, and serves as an example of how prolonged wars and conflicts can be transformed into partnership and cooperation," said Ilham Aliyev.

