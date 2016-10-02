 Top
    Pope starts visit to Azerbaijan

    Pope Francis was met at the airport by Deputy Prime-minister and other officials

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis today started his visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Pope Francis was met at the airport by Deputy Prime-minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

    The visit to Azerbaijan begins with Holy Mass in the Salesian center in Baku. Then a meeting is scheduled with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, visiting the Alley of Martyrs, as well as meetings with the leadership of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Jewish community.

    The same evening Francis will return to the Vatican.

