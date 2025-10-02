PM: Greece is interested in expanding gas cooperation with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 19:05
Greece is interested in expanding gas supply cooperation with Azerbaijan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Azerbaijani journalists in Copenhagen, Report informs.
Mitsotakis noted that Greece highly values Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring its energy security through pipeline gas.
"We, as Greece and as Europe, are considering further opportunities to expand this cooperation. At the same time, Greece seeks to expand its liquefied natural gas import capabilities. We view Azerbaijan as a long-term and trustworthy energy supplier to Greece," the Prime Minister said.
