PM Asadov: Azerbaijan–Georgia ties vital for regional stability and development

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 10:49
    The friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia remains a key pillar of stability and development in the region, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the opening of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

    He noted that in just a few years, the forum has established itself as a reputable and effective international platform for discussing major issues on both regional and global agendas.

    Asadov emphasized that recent global developments-especially in economic cooperation and transport-further underscore the forum's relevance and importance.

    Located along the strategic trade corridor of the Great Silk Road, Azerbaijan and Georgia have historically served as a bridge between Europe and Asia, playing a crucial role in advancing trade, economic ties, and cultural exchange, the prime minister stated.

    "Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia are continuing that historic mission with renewed content, playing a leading role in strengthening regional cooperation and shaping new transport and logistics routes across Eurasia," he said.

    Asadov stressed that the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries remain essential for the region's stability and growth:

    "Today, both nations are not only political allies but also reliable partners in the fields of economy, energy, and transportation. The transport and transit sector traditionally holds a special place on our agenda. It carries great potential for expanding mutual trade, boosting investment, and creating new economic opportunities. Due to its strategic geographic location and significant investment in transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as a major transport and logistics hub in Eurasia."

