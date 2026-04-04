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    Plenary meeting of G-77 and China held in Paris under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 14:53
    Plenary meeting of G-77 and China held in Paris under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    A plenary meeting of the Group of 77 (G-77) and China was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, Report"s European bureau said, citing the country's representation to the organization.

    During the meeting, member states were briefed on the agenda of the 224th session of UNESCO's Executive Board. Participants exchanged views on the Group's coordination within the session and discussed other issues related to international cooperation.

    Speaking at the opening, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, emphasized the importance of the meeting in strengthening coordination within the grouping ahead of key upcoming sessions.

    He noted that the agenda of the 224th session covers a wide range of issues, from the organization's budget to the UNESCO-80 Roadmap. "These are not merely procedural matters. They form the basis for how the organization positions itself to fulfill its mandate in an increasingly complex global environment," Abdullayev said.

    The UNESCO-80 Roadmap is a strategic document outlining the organization's priorities ahead of its 80th anniversary in 2025–2026 and is a central element of ongoing reform efforts.

    The meeting of the G-77 and China, which includes 134 member states, was attended by the Chair of UNESCO's Executive Board, Qatar's Permanent Representative Nasser bin Hamad Al-Hanzab, as a guest of honor. In his remarks, he outlined priorities and expectations for the upcoming session, stressing the importance of cooperation and multilateral dialogue.

    The G-77, established in 1964 by 77 developing countries, has since evolved into a major platform for advancing the collective economic interests of the Global South. Azerbaijan's chairmanship within UNESCO reflects its continued engagement in multilateral diplomacy especially following the successful hosting of the COP29 global climate summit in 2024.

    UNESCO COP29 G77 and China Azerbaijan's chairmanship
    Photo
    Parisdə Azərbaycanın sədrliyi ilə G-77 və Çin Qrupunun plenar iclası keçirilib
    Photo
    В Париже прошло пленарное заседание G-77 и Китая под председательством Азербайджана

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