Platform of NGOs from OTS members established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

A platform bringing together NGOs from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been established in Nakhchivan city, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The decision was made at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Member Countries of the OTS, held in Nakhchivan.

Azerbaijani MP Azer Allahveranov was elected chairman of the Platform.

The Platform includes NGOs from eight countries that are either full members of the OTS or participate as observers.