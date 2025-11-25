Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Platform of NGOs from OTS members established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 17:40
    Platform of NGOs from OTS members established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    A platform bringing together NGOs from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been established in Nakhchivan city, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The decision was made at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Member Countries of the OTS, held in Nakhchivan.

    Azerbaijani MP Azer Allahveranov was elected chairman of the Platform.

    The Platform includes NGOs from eight countries that are either full members of the OTS or participate as observers.

    Naxçıvanda TDT ölkələri QHT-lərinin Platforması təsis olunub
    В Нахчыване создана Платформа НПО стран ОТГ

