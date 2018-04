Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Venue of the 5th meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council has changed.

Report was told at the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan, the meeting, which was to be held in Ganja, will be held in Baku.

The reason was adverse weather conditions in Ganja.

As previously reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in Azerbaijan on February 18 to participate in the meeting.