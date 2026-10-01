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    Philip Reeker: US should view Central Asia, South Caucasus as interconnected regions

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 12:30
    Philip Reeker: US should view Central Asia, South Caucasus as interconnected regions

    Central Asia and the South Caucasus should be viewed as interconnected regions within the framework of US foreign policy strategy, Philip Reeker, Partner and Lead of the Europe and Eurasia practice at the US-based DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, said at a panel session of the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the region has gained important economic and strategic significance in recent years.

    "In Washington, Central Asia and the South Caucasus have traditionally been viewed as different directions. I think it is much more logical to consider these regions comprehensively," he emphasized.

    Reeker highlighted three key areas: sovereignty, connectivity, and the development of economies around transport corridors.

    Speaking about transport routes, he noted that their effectiveness should be evaluated not only by the volume of transportation.

    "Corridors are successful not just when trains pass through them, but when economies develop around these corridors," Reeker said.

    According to him, the US should pay attention to the development of both physical and "soft" infrastructure, including people-to-people contacts and diplomatic interaction.

    CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Central Asia South Caucasus United States of America
    Filip Riker: ABŞ Mərkəzi Asiya və Cənubi Qafqazı bir-biri ilə əlaqəli regionlar kimi nəzərdən keçirməlidir
    Филип Рикер: США следует рассматривать ЦА и Южный Кавказ как взаимосвязанные регионы
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