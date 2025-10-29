Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 13:59
Moscow highly values the results of the bilateral meeting between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, held in Tajikistan, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said, Report informs via Russian media.
"We highly value the results of the bilateral meeting that took place between the two presidents in Dushanbe. It was a very important meeting in terms of jointly turning a new page in our bilateral relations," he said.
Latest News
14:22
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Azerbaijan's tolerant environmentForeign policy
14:18
Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam cityOther
14:16
Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies: Azerbaijan has climate of toleranceForeign policy
14:14
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal: Azerbaijan needs clear energy transition planEnergy
14:13
Agency: Azerbaijan helps unlock tourism potential of ECO member statesTourism
14:07
Azerbaijan joins Rotterdam ConventionBusiness
14:02
ADB ready to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan in green investments, carbon marketsEnergy
14:00
Ombudsman urges Montenegro to protect rights of detained AzerbaijanisForeign policy
13:59