Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting

Moscow highly values the results of the bilateral meeting between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, held in Tajikistan, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said, Report informs via Russian media.

"We highly value the results of the bilateral meeting that took place between the two presidents in Dushanbe. It was a very important meeting in terms of jointly turning a new page in our bilateral relations," he said.