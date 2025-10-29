Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:59
    Peskov: Russia highly values results of Putin-Aliyev meeting

    Moscow highly values the results of the bilateral meeting between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, held in Tajikistan, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said, Report informs via Russian media.

    "We highly value the results of the bilateral meeting that took place between the two presidents in Dushanbe. It was a very important meeting in terms of jointly turning a new page in our bilateral relations," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin meeting Dmitry Peskov
    Kreml Vladimir Putin və İlham Əliyevin görüşünün nəticələrini yüksək qiymətləndirir
    Песков: Россия высоко оценивает результаты встречи Путина и Алиева

