Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict period

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, speaking at the general debates of the First Committee of the General Assembly, said that since November 2020, in the post-conflict period, the number of landmine victims in the country has reached 409 people, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that most of them were civilians, 71 people died, including women and children, and 338 people were severely injured.

The permanent representative emphasized that the former conflict has turned Azerbaijan into one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world.

"Currently [in the liberated territories], there are more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance," Musayev clarified.

Referring to the update of the UN secretary-general on demining issues, the ambassador recalled that the international humanitarian disarmament mechanism faces difficulties due to limited financial resources, and emphasized that demining efforts require greater coordination and financial support.

The diplomat also spoke about the work being carried out towards normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

He noted that after the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan put forward an initiative to conclude a peace treaty with Armenia based on five basic principles of international law.

"On August 8, 2025, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a preliminary text of the Agreement 'On Peace and Interstate Relations'. This is an important historical step towards ending the prolonged conflict," he emphasized.