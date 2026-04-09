Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan consistently pursue a unified political approach and are developing fraternal relations within the Turkic world, People"s Writer Anar, chairman of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, said at an international scientific conference marking the 690th anniversary of Amir Timur's birth, according to a Report correspondent in Tashkent.

He emphasized the importance of bringing the two peoples closer together and the special role of the countries' leaders in this process. "Our president (Ilham Aliyev - ed.) says that we are all members of a single Turkic family. I am sincerely pleased with the achievements of this unity," Anar said.

The writer highlighted three key reasons he deeply respects Uzbek President. First, his role in Turkic integration: "He has returned Uzbekistan to the Turkic world. The Turkic community is hard to imagine without Uzbekistan, which is its cornerstone, and today the country holds a respected place within the Turkic family."

Second, he cited the stable interstate relations: "Uzbekistan has always supported Azerbaijan. Our presidents are friends, and the two brotherly peoples follow the same political line."

As a third factor, Anar noted the attention the Uzbek president pays to the Union of Writers and to publishing books, including works by fraternal Turkic peoples. "My books are also being published, for which I am grateful," he added.