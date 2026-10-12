Pashinyan: Peace has de facto been established between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Peace has already been established de facto to some extent between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RFI.

Report informs that, according to Pashinyan, the peace agreement between the countries has not yet been signed but has been initialled. He recalled that a joint declaration on peace was adopted in Washington on August 8, 2025.

Pashinyan also noted that in 2024, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed their first legally binding bilateral document concerning border delimitation, which was subsequently ratified by both countries.

"In response to your question, I would like to emphasize that peace has already been established de facto to some extent between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and peace has also been established de jure," he said.