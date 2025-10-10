Participants of international conference on missing persons visit Shusha

A trip to the territories liberated from occupation has begun for participants of the international conference titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

According to a Report correspondent in the city of Shusha, the participants became acquainted with the reconstruction and construction works being carried out in the city.

The guests will also visit the Shusha prison, where Armenians forcibly held and tortured Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.

Earlier in the day, conference participants visited the site of a mass grave discovered in the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district.