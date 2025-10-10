Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Participants of international conference on missing persons visit Shusha

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 17:35
    Participants of international conference on missing persons visit Shusha

    A trip to the territories liberated from occupation has begun for participants of the international conference titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

    According to a Report correspondent in the city of Shusha, the participants became acquainted with the reconstruction and construction works being carried out in the city.

    The guests will also visit the Shusha prison, where Armenians forcibly held and tortured Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages.

    Earlier in the day, conference participants visited the site of a mass grave discovered in the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district.

    missing people Shusha conference trip
    Photo
    Beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçıları Şuşa həbsxanasında olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Участники международной конференции по пропавшим без вести лицам посетили Шушу

    Latest News

    17:54

    Bilalhabashi Nazarov makes history in Azerbaijani boxing

    Individual sports
    17:43

    Putin: Migrants in Russia must be law-abiding citizens

    Other countries
    17:37

    Natalia Spinu: Azerbaijan becoming cyber resilience hub for Caucasus, Central Asia

    ICT
    17:35
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons visit Shusha

    Foreign policy
    17:32

    Aydin Verdiyev: Biometric systems vulnerable to cyberattacks

    Domestic policy
    17:29
    Photo

    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Held with PashaPay as One of the Key Partners

    Finance
    17:23

    Tbilisi court arrests 7 people detained over events of October 4

    Region
    17:19

    Putin: Russia remains within agreements reached with US in Alaska

    Other countries
    17:17

    Brent price falls below $64 per barrel

    Energy
    All News Feed