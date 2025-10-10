Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

Participants of the international conference on missing persons, organized in Baku, have begun their visit to Aghdara.

According to a Report correspondent in Aghdara, as part of the conference taking place from October 9 to 11, participants will visit a mass grave located on a height that formerly served as a combat position near the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district. The site contains the remains of more than ten individuals believed to be Azerbaijani servicemen.

Following the visit, the guests will travel to the city of Shusha, where a guided tour will be organized. They will also visit a former prison where Azerbaijani prisoners of war and hostages were once held and subjected to torture.

On the following day, the program will continue with visits to the Jabrayil district and the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district.