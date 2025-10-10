Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:42
    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Participants of the international conference on missing persons, organized in Baku, have begun their visit to Aghdara.

    According to a Report correspondent in Aghdara, as part of the conference taking place from October 9 to 11, participants will visit a mass grave located on a height that formerly served as a combat position near the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district. The site contains the remains of more than ten individuals believed to be Azerbaijani servicemen.

    Following the visit, the guests will travel to the city of Shusha, where a guided tour will be organized. They will also visit a former prison where Azerbaijani prisoners of war and hostages were once held and subjected to torture.

    On the following day, the program will continue with visits to the Jabrayil district and the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district.

    Aghdara Missing persons mass burials
    Photo
    İtkin düşmüş şəxslərlə bağlı beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçıları Ağdərəyə səfər edib
    Photo
    Начался визит в Агдере участников международной конференции по пропавшим без вести

    Latest News

    13:19
    Photo

    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    13:18

    Rashad Nabiyev: Peace in South Caucasus creates foundation for new transport projects

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    13:13

    China to impose special port fees on US vessels

    Other countries
    13:10

    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:57

    Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026

    Region
    12:49

    Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:42
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    Region
    All News Feed