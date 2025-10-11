Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Participants of int'l conference on missing persons visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    Foreign policy
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 14:25
    Participants of int'l conference on missing persons visit Azerbaijan's Zangilan

    Participants of the international conference "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons" within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons have visited Azerbaijan's Zangilan district during a trip to the liberated territories, Report informs.

    Their visit began with a visit to the Zafar (Victory) monument in the center of the restored village of Aghali.

    There, they also inspected the conditions created for the return of residents to the village.

    On October 10, conference participants visited the site of a mass grave discovered in the village of Balligaya in the Aghdara district. They also visited the Shusha prison, where Armenian forces forcibly detained and tortured Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages, and inspected the restoration and construction work underway in Shusha.

