​Pakistani President to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of intergovernmental commission on economic issues between Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be held on April 15 and 16 in Islamabad, Report was informed by the Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Khalid Usman Heiser.

According to him, the Azerbaijani and Pakistani sides are working to prepare for the meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

The Ambassador noted, the visit of the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain in Azerbaijan is also being prepared: "As you know, a member of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group Ganire Pashayeva met with Pakistani President and handed the invitation to visit Azerbaijan. We are working, and hope that the visit will be carried out in the first half of next year. In turn, Mr.President Mamnoon Hussain invited Ilham Aliyev to visit Pakistan to participate in the activities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation".