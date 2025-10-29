Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 17:10
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the Victory Day Parade on November 8, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, told Report.
The diplomat noted that the exact date of the visit has not yet been determined: "The Pakistani delegation will be led by Shehbaz Sharif. The visit is being carried out at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the Victory Day Parade on November 8 in Baku."
Latest News
17:17
Photo
Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOSDomestic policy
17:10
Pakistani PM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:09
Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight monthsEnergy
17:08
Lithuania closes border with BelarusOther countries
17:00
Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticalsBusiness
16:59
Photo
Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areasBusiness
16:52
Photo
Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in AzerbaijanKarabakh
16:50
SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. PetersburgEnergy
16:50
Photo