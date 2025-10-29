Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the Victory Day Parade on November 8, Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, told Report.

    The diplomat noted that the exact date of the visit has not yet been determined: "The Pakistani delegation will be led by Shehbaz Sharif. The visit is being carried out at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participate in the Victory Day Parade on November 8 in Baku."

