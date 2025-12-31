Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    In St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, more than 40 outbound flights have been delayed since the morning, and one flight has been canceled. Arrival of more than 20 aircraft is also delayed.

    Report informs via Russian media that, according to the airport's press service, the delays are due to the late arrival of aircraft.

    "The schedule delays are not related to the weather conditions in St. Petersburg. Most of them are due to the late arrival of aircraft at Pulkovo. In addition, some flights are waiting for improved weather conditions in Kaliningrad," said Air Gate of the Northern Capital LLC (operator of Pulkovo).

    В аэропорту Пулково задержано более 40 рейсов

