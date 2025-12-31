Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems

In Poland, a malfunction in traffic control equipment at Pruszków station, combined with severe weather following heavy snowfall, caused train delays and cancellations on the night of December 31.

Report informs citing Polsat that Warsaw's Szybka Kolej Miejska (SKM) announced that trains on the S1 line in both directions may be delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Additionally, Mazovian Railways reported on Wednesday morning complications in train traffic at the Warsaw rail hub.

"Some trains may be delayed, canceled, run on shortened routes, or follow different routes than those scheduled. The delay times of trains may change," the statement said.