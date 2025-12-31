Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems

    Other countries
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 13:56
    Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems

    In Poland, a malfunction in traffic control equipment at Pruszków station, combined with severe weather following heavy snowfall, caused train delays and cancellations on the night of December 31.

    Report informs citing Polsat that Warsaw's Szybka Kolej Miejska (SKM) announced that trains on the S1 line in both directions may be delayed by more than 30 minutes.

    Additionally, Mazovian Railways reported on Wednesday morning complications in train traffic at the Warsaw rail hub.

    "Some trains may be delayed, canceled, run on shortened routes, or follow different routes than those scheduled. The delay times of trains may change," the statement said.

    Poland trains adverse weather
    В Польше из-за непогоды и технических проблем произошли перебои в движении поездов

    Latest News

    14:05

    Azerbaijan's economy in 2025: Record forex reserves, expanding oil and gas operations in Middle East

    Finance
    13:56

    Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems

    Other countries
    13:24

    More than 40 flights delayed at Pulkovo Airport

    Region
    13:09

    ADB names Azerbaijan fintech leader in CAREC region

    Finance
    12:54
    Photo

    Six injured, including children, in Odesa drone strikes - UPDATED

    Other countries
    12:24

    Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Anaklia Port among Georgia's 2026 priorities

    Region
    11:54

    From pearl diving to skyscrapers: Dubai's tourism route

    Tourism
    11:37

    CEBR: Azerbaijan's cumulative economic growth to reach 43% over next 15 years

    Finance
    11:12

    Georgia detains over 30 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    All News Feed