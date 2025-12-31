Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problems
Other countries
- 31 December, 2025
- 13:56
In Poland, a malfunction in traffic control equipment at Pruszków station, combined with severe weather following heavy snowfall, caused train delays and cancellations on the night of December 31.
Report informs citing Polsat that Warsaw's Szybka Kolej Miejska (SKM) announced that trains on the S1 line in both directions may be delayed by more than 30 minutes.
Additionally, Mazovian Railways reported on Wednesday morning complications in train traffic at the Warsaw rail hub.
"Some trains may be delayed, canceled, run on shortened routes, or follow different routes than those scheduled. The delay times of trains may change," the statement said.
Latest News
14:05
Azerbaijan's economy in 2025: Record forex reserves, expanding oil and gas operations in Middle EastFinance
13:56
Train disruptions in Poland due to bad weather and technical problemsOther countries
13:24
More than 40 flights delayed at Pulkovo AirportRegion
13:09
ADB names Azerbaijan fintech leader in CAREC regionFinance
12:54
Photo
Six injured, including children, in Odesa drone strikes - UPDATEDOther countries
12:24
Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, Anaklia Port among Georgia's 2026 prioritiesRegion
11:54
From pearl diving to skyscrapers: Dubai's tourism routeTourism
11:37
CEBR: Azerbaijan's cumulative economic growth to reach 43% over next 15 yearsFinance
11:12