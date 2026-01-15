Pakistani PM thanks Azerbaijan for support in launching ASAN Service center

Pakistan"s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan"s support in establishing the country"s first ASAN Service center.

Report informs via Pakistani media that speaking at the opening ceremony, Sharif said the launch of the citizen service centre would not have been possible without Azerbaijan"s cooperation and methodological assistance.

He described ASAN Service as a key step towards citizen-oriented governance, improving the quality of public services and simplifying business procedures.

The prime minister noted that the center brings together several state institutions under one roof, including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the police and the Federal Board of Revenue, allowing services to be delivered efficiently, transparently and in a user-friendly manner.

Sharif added that staff at the Pakistani center had received specialized training in Azerbaijan under the guidance of experienced instructors, stressing that courtesy, professionalism and a service-oriented approach should become standard across the public sector.

Recalling his visit to an ASAN Service center in Baku, he said he had been impressed by the efficiency and speed of service delivery, prompting him to instruct officials to adopt a similar model in Pakistan.

The prime minister also announced plans to establish comparable centers in two more regions, adding that, with Azerbaijan"s continued support, the system is expected to be expanded nationwide.