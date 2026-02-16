Azerbaijani Film Days held in Berlin

Azerbaijani Film Days have been held in Berlin through the joint organization of the Film Agency operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin, Report informs.

As part of the program, the film "Victory Dance" was screened for audiences in the German capital, highlighting contemporary achievements of Azerbaijani cinema.

Speaking at the event, Isa Mammadov, Acting Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Berlin, provided information about the purpose of the initiative and emphasized its importance in promoting Azerbaijani cinema internationally and strengthening intercultural dialogue.

People's Artist Mehriban Zaki spoke about the successes achieved by Azerbaijani cinema in recent years and underlined the significance of engaging international audiences with modern national film productions.

Shafag Mehraliyeva, the originator of the film's concept and Executive Director of the Adibin Evi Literature Support Foundation, stressed the symbolic importance of launching the film's international screenings in Berlin.

Following the screening, a networking session was organized, offering participants an opportunity to exchange views and establish new professional contacts.