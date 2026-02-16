Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan

    Region
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 11:28
    Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan

    There are no preconditions for a state coup in Kyrgyzstan, country's President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with the state news agency Kabar, according to Report.

    "There is no situation in the country that could lead to a coup. Out of the 24 hours in a day, I work 20 hours. I monitor and oversee everything. If something is wrong, I immediately give instructions to the relevant ministers, akims, and governors to correct it… There will be no coup or anything of the sort. First, the laws do not allow it, and second, such a situation does not exist," he said.

    Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov coup
    Japarov: Qırğızıstanda dövlət çevrilişi üçün heç bir zəmin yoxdur
    Жапаров: В Кыргызстане нет предпосылок для госпереворота

    Latest News

    11:58

    Azerbaijan sees strong potential for business ties with UAE

    Business
    11:50
    Photo

    Documentary premiere highlights Azerbaijan–Israel ties

    Cultural policy
    11:49

    Gas prices in Europe fall 4%

    Energy
    11:41

    Ambassador: Baku and Abu Dhabi agree on comprehensive economic partnership

    Foreign policy
    11:36

    Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growth

    Foreign policy
    11:28

    Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan

    Region
    11:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Film Days held in Berlin

    Cultural policy
    11:14

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:05

    Azerbaijan's gold imports surge to $6.26B in 2025

    Business
    All News Feed