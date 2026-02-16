Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan
Region
- 16 February, 2026
- 11:28
There are no preconditions for a state coup in Kyrgyzstan, country's President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with the state news agency Kabar, according to Report.
"There is no situation in the country that could lead to a coup. Out of the 24 hours in a day, I work 20 hours. I monitor and oversee everything. If something is wrong, I immediately give instructions to the relevant ministers, akims, and governors to correct it… There will be no coup or anything of the sort. First, the laws do not allow it, and second, such a situation does not exist," he said.
Latest News
11:58
Azerbaijan sees strong potential for business ties with UAEBusiness
11:50
Photo
Documentary premiere highlights Azerbaijan–Israel tiesCultural policy
11:49
Gas prices in Europe fall 4%Energy
11:41
Ambassador: Baku and Abu Dhabi agree on comprehensive economic partnershipForeign policy
11:36
Amna Al Shamsi: UAE, Azerbaijan share common vision for economic growthForeign policy
11:28
Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in KyrgyzstanRegion
11:28
Photo
Azerbaijani Film Days held in BerlinCultural policy
11:14
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Lithuanian counterpartForeign policy
11:05