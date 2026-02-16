Japarov: There are no preconditions for coup in Kyrgyzstan

There are no preconditions for a state coup in Kyrgyzstan, country's President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with the state news agency Kabar, according to Report.

"There is no situation in the country that could lead to a coup. Out of the 24 hours in a day, I work 20 hours. I monitor and oversee everything. If something is wrong, I immediately give instructions to the relevant ministers, akims, and governors to correct it… There will be no coup or anything of the sort. First, the laws do not allow it, and second, such a situation does not exist," he said.