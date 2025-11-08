Pakistani PM: Seeing displaced people return to Karabakh is truly inspiring

Seeing displaced people return to Karabakh is truly inspiring, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the military parade in Baku on November 8, marking the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

Sharif noted that the pace of reconstruction in Shusha, Khankendi, Karabakh, Lachin, and throughout the region is phenomenal:

"Looking at our future with great hope and aspirations, we see the incredible speed of reconstruction in these areas. President Ilham Aliyev, this is a great symbol of your personal dedication to the welfare and progress of the Azerbaijani people. Today, owing to our brave sons, the beautiful Kharibulbul flower once again blooms on the liberated lands of Karabakh, bringing hope. May Almighty God grant strength and power to our great peoples as they step into a future full of progress and prosperity. Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship! Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship!"