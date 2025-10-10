Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 14:39
    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Countries committing violence against civilians must face international pressure, said Mohammad Sohail Sajid, a lawyer at Pakistan's Supreme Court, during a visit to Aghdara.

    According to Report, speaking to journalists, he stressed the unacceptability of such acts:

    "This is my second visit to the region and to the mass burial sites here. What happened is truly horrific - a real act of brutality. The killing of innocent people is unacceptable."

    Sajid added that the nations responsible must be held accountable and stop inhumane actions.

    The visit was part of an international conference on missing persons held in Baku.

    Pakistanlı nümayəndə: Dinc əhaliyə qarşı zorakılıq edən ölkələrə təzyiq göstərilməlidir
    Пакистанский представитель призвал к давлению на страны, совершающие насилие против мирных жителей

