Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

Countries committing violence against civilians must face international pressure, said Mohammad Sohail Sajid, a lawyer at Pakistan's Supreme Court, during a visit to Aghdara.

According to Report, speaking to journalists, he stressed the unacceptability of such acts:

"This is my second visit to the region and to the mass burial sites here. What happened is truly horrific - a real act of brutality. The killing of innocent people is unacceptable."

Sajid added that the nations responsible must be held accountable and stop inhumane actions.

The visit was part of an international conference on missing persons held in Baku.