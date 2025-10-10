Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 14:39
Countries committing violence against civilians must face international pressure, said Mohammad Sohail Sajid, a lawyer at Pakistan's Supreme Court, during a visit to Aghdara.
According to Report, speaking to journalists, he stressed the unacceptability of such acts:
"This is my second visit to the region and to the mass burial sites here. What happened is truly horrific - a real act of brutality. The killing of innocent people is unacceptable."
Sajid added that the nations responsible must be held accountable and stop inhumane actions.
The visit was part of an international conference on missing persons held in Baku.
Latest News
14:41
Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in DushanbeForeign policy
14:39
Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civiliansForeign policy
14:30
Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in AghdaraForeign policy
14:28
Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or BakuRegion
14:24
Photo
Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATEDDomestic policy
14:19
Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation formatRegion
14:18
Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperationForeign policy
14:16
Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025Finance
14:07