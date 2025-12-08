Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission

On December 8, the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan was held in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobayev from the Kyrgyz side, with the participation of authorized representatives from relevant state institutions of both countries.

The co-chairs first held a bilateral meeting, followed by broader discussions within the framework of the commission's 6th meeting.

The sides emphasized the historical and cultural ties uniting the brotherly and friendly peoples, as well as the decisive role of regular political dialogue and reciprocal visits between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov in elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

It was noted that the 2024–2029 cooperation program serves as a roadmap for systematically expanding bilateral relations.

Recent growth in trade turnover was highlighted, with figures showing that in the first 10 months of 2025, trade turnover increased by more than 94% compared to the same period last year.

During the meeting, important agreements were reached to further expand economic relations, diversify trade, and deepen cooperation among business circles. The sides discussed exploring the possibility of establishing a trade-logistics center in Kyrgyzstan, organizing business missions, strengthening information exchange, and cooperating on Green Transition initiatives advanced within the COP29 framework.

Key cooperation directions were also identified in investment and industry. The activity of the Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Development Fund was praised, with agreements to expand joint investment projects, establish an Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Business Council between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry, support the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, and consider the creation of a resort city project.

Experience-sharing in industrial zones and free economic zones was also discussed.

In order to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector, directions such as coordination among tourism companies, preparation of joint tour packages, exchange of information on exhibitions and festivals, and collaboration in health tourism have been defined. The positive impact of the Baku–Bishkek–Baku flights on tourism flows was particularly emphasized.

In agriculture, the sides agreed on a wide range of activities, including experience-sharing in virus-free seedling production, intensive fish farming, joint training in fisheries and aquaculture, expanding cooperation in veterinary and phytosanitary control, trade in breeding animals, and development of agro-insurance systems.

In energy, the sides agreed to continue cooperation on implementing the 2024–2025 Roadmap, expanding collaboration between SOCAR and Kyrgyzneftegaz, and Kyrgyzstan's participation in the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

In transport, discussions covered digitalization of the Middle Corridor, simplification of customs procedures, prospects of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project for the region, utilization of Baku Port's capacities, and increasing transit flows.

In the humanitarian and education fields, cooperation was discussed between universities, annual scholarship quotas for students, participation in the Study in Azerbaijan program, teacher exchanges, establishment of language centers, joint academic research, and creation of inter-library virtual platforms.

The session also addressed cooperation in ecology, digital development, cybersecurity, healthcare, social protection, public services, architecture and urban planning, as well as the banking sector, identifying new directions for collaboration.

The sides expressed confidence that relations based on mutual trust, friendship, and brotherhood will continue to strengthen.

It was agreed that the 7th meeting of the commission will be held in Kyrgyzstan, with dates to be determined through diplomatic channels. At the end, Sharifov and Torobayev signed the session protocol.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) to learn about the activities of the Space Agency. Tomorrow, they will also visit Baku Shipyard LLC and the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery.

On December 7, the Kyrgyz delegation toured the plant in Sumgayit Industrial Park specializing in processing used engine and industrial oils and producing base oils.