    FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 14:21
    FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in Gaza

    Azerbaijan has been invited to Gaza under the framework of international stabilization forces, but no final decision has been made, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    Bayramov emphasized that developments in Gaza are a matter of serious concern: "In this context, we welcomed the peace plan announced by the United States. Later, there were UN Security Council resolutions, and we expressed our support. Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that maintains positive relations with all states, and there is trust in us. There are questions for Azerbaijan regarding this issue. We have submitted our inquiries to the relevant parties. There are various aspects - mandate, involvement of other states, and so on. The questions we raised have not been fully answered. Therefore, there is no final decision regarding the participation of Azerbaijani military personnel there."

    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan hərbçilərinin Qəzzada iştirakı ilə bağlı yekun qərar yoxdur
    Байрамов: Окончательного решения об участии азербайджанских военных в Газе нет

