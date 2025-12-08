Azerbaijan briefs UN on anti-corruption reforms

Elnur Musayev, Head of a Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, presented the country's anti-corruption reforms at a UN General Assembly special session in New York dedicated to preventing corruption, combating it, and strengthening international cooperation, Report informs, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Musayev delivered a presentation titled "Developing Accurate Statistics for Next-Generation Corruption Analytics" and spoke on "Azerbaijan's Experience: Improving Anti-Corruption Action Plans Through Risk Indicator Assessment."

He briefed participants on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, highlighting advanced practices, including the methodology used to assess the National Action Plan to Strengthen the Fight Against Corruption for 2022–2026. He also underlined the roles of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General in evaluating risks in this field.