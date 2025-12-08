Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan briefs UN on anti-corruption reforms

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:46
    Azerbaijan briefs UN on anti-corruption reforms

    Elnur Musayev, Head of a Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, presented the country's anti-corruption reforms at a UN General Assembly special session in New York dedicated to preventing corruption, combating it, and strengthening international cooperation, Report informs, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

    Musayev delivered a presentation titled "Developing Accurate Statistics for Next-Generation Corruption Analytics" and spoke on "Azerbaijan's Experience: Improving Anti-Corruption Action Plans Through Risk Indicator Assessment."

    He briefed participants on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, highlighting advanced practices, including the methodology used to assess the National Action Plan to Strengthen the Fight Against Corruption for 2022–2026. He also underlined the roles of the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Anti-Corruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General in evaluating risks in this field.

    Azerbaijan anti-corruption reforms UN General Assembly Prosecutor General's Office
    Photo
    BMT-də Azərbaycanın antikorrupsiya islahatları barədə məlumat verilib
    Photo
    В ООН представлена информация об антикоррупционных реформах в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    17:09

    Ambassador: Korea participating in restoration of Azerbaijani Kahriz, including in Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    17:08

    Von der Leyen, Rutte, Zelenskyy to mull support for Ukraine today

    Other countries
    17:04

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus begin digital recognition of certificates of origin

    Business
    16:39

    SOCAR develops centralized cybersecurity operations system

    Energy
    16:36

    Azerbaijan Customs launches new ARAS Pro risk-analysis system

    Business
    16:29

    Azerbaijan's SCC clarifies decline in use of Green Corridor

    Business
    16:22
    Photo

    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    Tourism
    16:12

    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    Foreign policy
    16:06
    Photo

    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed