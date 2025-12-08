Green Energy Corridor Power Company, British Xlinks ink MoU

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, held a meeting, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and the British company Xlinks also participated in the meeting.

Issues related to the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom were discussed. The sides exchanged views on the expansion of the long-term energy partnership on green energy, the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor, and the introduction of innovations.

Within the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and Xlinks.

The MoU was signed by GECO General Director Farhad Mammadov and Xlinks Executive Director James Humphrey. The document includes issues such as exploring the possibilities of cooperation between the two companies in the field of submarine cable projects and related infrastructure, exchanging information, and conducting technical assessments.

The Memorandum does not create legal obligations, and at present, GECO is negotiating with potential partners for the period after the feasibility study of the Green Energy Corridor project.

GECO is a joint venture represented by four countries in order to implement the Agreement on the development and transmission of Green Energy signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

Xlinks is a British company specializing in large-scale renewable energy and long-distance transmission lines projects. The company's technical team has experience in the construction of the North Sea Link interconnector between the United Kingdom and Norway, which is 720 km long with a transmission capacity of 1.4 GW, and the Viking Link interconnector between the United Kingdom and Denmark, which is 765 km long with a transmission capacity of 1.4 GW.