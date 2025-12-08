Customs official: Azerbaijan creates new logistics model

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 08 December, 2025
    State institutions in Azerbaijan are collaborating to join international transit systems, Deputy Head of the Main Department at the State Customs Committee, Kanan Asadov, stated at the Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust, Report informs.

    Asadov noted that the uninterrupted movement of trade flows depends not only on technical infrastructure but also on digitalization:

    "We see increasing trade flows and logistics along the Middle Corridor, and this is creating a new logistics model in the region. For this model to function, payment systems and guarantees in trade flows are essential. In this regard, joint reforms are currently being carried out with the participation of many Azerbaijani institutions to accelerate and diversify trade flows and transit, as well as to integrate into international transit systems."

    The official added that the establishment of a guarantee system would first and foremost stimulate greater activity in the banking sector: "This is not only about transit, but also about imports, involving an international guarantee system and international standards. We are taking steps toward implementing these global standards."

