Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

Six journalists of media outlets under the Global Media Group have been named winners in the Individual Journalist Competition organized by Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.

Among the winners are Report journalists Senan Agamalizada (Best Reportage) and Nihat Pir (Best Investigative Journalism).

Other winners include Timur Rzayev from Caliber.az (Best Reportage), Aziza Ismayilova from Oxu.az (Best Investigative Journalism), Azad Aliyev from Kaspi newspaper (Best Socio-Political Analysis), and Vusal Lalayev from Baku TV (Best Socio-Economic Reportage).