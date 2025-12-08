Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards
Media
- 08 December, 2025
- 15:07
Six journalists of media outlets under the Global Media Group have been named winners in the Individual Journalist Competition organized by Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.
Among the winners are Report journalists Senan Agamalizada (Best Reportage) and Nihat Pir (Best Investigative Journalism).
Other winners include Timur Rzayev from Caliber.az (Best Reportage), Aziza Ismayilova from Oxu.az (Best Investigative Journalism), Azad Aliyev from Kaspi newspaper (Best Socio-Political Analysis), and Vusal Lalayev from Baku TV (Best Socio-Economic Reportage).
Latest News
15:36
Photo
Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental CommissionBusiness
15:17
Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in IranForeign policy
15:07
Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awardsMedia
14:57
FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areasForeign policy
14:46
Photo
Green Energy Corridor Power Company, British Xlinks ink MoUEnergy
14:32
Customs official: Azerbaijan creates new logistics modelBusiness
14:21
FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in GazaForeign policy
14:20
Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with SyriaForeign policy
14:09