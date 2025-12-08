Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

    Media
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:07
    Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

    Six journalists of media outlets under the Global Media Group have been named winners in the Individual Journalist Competition organized by Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Report informs.

    Among the winners are Report journalists Senan Agamalizada (Best Reportage) and Nihat Pir (Best Investigative Journalism).

    Other winners include Timur Rzayev from Caliber.az (Best Reportage), Aziza Ismayilova from Oxu.az (Best Investigative Journalism), Azad Aliyev from Kaspi newspaper (Best Socio-Political Analysis), and Vusal Lalayev from Baku TV (Best Socio-Economic Reportage).

    Global Media Group Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency journalists
    "Global Media Group"un altı əməkdaşı MEDİA-nın müsabiqəsində qalib gəlib
    Шесть сотрудников Global Media Group победили в конкурсе MEDIA

    Latest News

    15:36
    Photo

    Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission

    Business
    15:17

    Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:07

    Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

    Media
    14:57

    FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas

    Foreign policy
    14:46
    Photo

    Green Energy Corridor Power Company, British Xlinks ink MoU

    Energy
    14:32

    Customs official: Azerbaijan creates new logistics model

    Business
    14:21

    FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    14:20

    Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with Syria

    Foreign policy
    14:09

    Ministry of Finance: Azerbaijan to continue cooperation with S&P without concluding paid contract

    Finance
    All News Feed