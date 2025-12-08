Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in Iran

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:17
    Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in Iran

    Azerbaijan and Iran share common interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that his visit to Baku is important for the further development of bilateral relations. "Today's talks covered political, economic, cultural, and other areas. I also met with President Ilham Aliyev, and all key issues were discussed. We have many shared interests. Of course, there are differences of opinion, but we have prioritized dialogue in all aspects of our relations," Araghchi said.

    The minister recalled the Iranian president's visit to Baku this year and added, "We are also looking forward to welcoming Ilham Aliyev in Iran."

    He noted that relations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Iran continue to develop steadily.

    Abbas Əraqçi: İlham Əliyevi İranda görməyi səbirsizliklə gözləyirik
    Аббас Арагчи: Ждем с нетерпением Ильхама Алиева в Иране

