Georgia to provide free one-time transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Armenia through its territory

Georgia will provide a one-time transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Armenia free of charge, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

"The Georgian government has received a request from partner countries for a one-time transit of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia through Georgian territory," reads the statement.

By decision of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways has been instructed to immediately carry out the rail transportation of this cargo free of charge. Officials have been notified of this decision.

The ministry emphasized that Georgia remains a strategic and reliable partner for both Azerbaijan and Armenia and consistently supports a policy of peace and cooperation in the region.