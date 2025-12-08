Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Georgia to provide free one-time transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Armenia through its territory

    Energy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:39
    Georgia to provide free one-time transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Armenia through its territory

    Georgia will provide a one-time transit of oil from Azerbaijan to Armenia free of charge, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development said, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

    "The Georgian government has received a request from partner countries for a one-time transit of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia through Georgian territory," reads the statement.

    By decision of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways has been instructed to immediately carry out the rail transportation of this cargo free of charge. Officials have been notified of this decision.

    The ministry emphasized that Georgia remains a strategic and reliable partner for both Azerbaijan and Armenia and consistently supports a policy of peace and cooperation in the region.

    Georgia Azerbaijan Armenia
    Грузия бесплатно обеспечит разовый транзит через свою территорию нефти из Азербайджана в Армению

    Latest News

    17:09

    Ambassador: Korea participating in restoration of Azerbaijani Kahriz, including in Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    17:08

    Von der Leyen, Rutte, Zelenskyy to mull support for Ukraine today

    Other countries
    17:04

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus begin digital recognition of certificates of origin

    Business
    16:39

    SOCAR develops centralized cybersecurity operations system

    Energy
    16:36

    Azerbaijan Customs launches new ARAS Pro risk-analysis system

    Business
    16:29

    Azerbaijan's SCC clarifies decline in use of Green Corridor

    Business
    16:22
    Photo

    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    Tourism
    16:12

    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    Foreign policy
    16:06
    Photo

    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed