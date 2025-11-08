Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 19:08
    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on November 8, Report informs.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in tribute to the distinguished guest.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

    Şahbaz Şərifin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит премьер-министра Пакистана в Азербайджан

