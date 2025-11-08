Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    08 November, 2025
    • 14:17
    Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight

    Watching the skies filled with the sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the military parade in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that the fifth anniversary of the victory in the 44-day war is being celebrated with pride:

    "To see our victorious armed forces marching behind our Azerbaijani and Turkish brothers, and to watch the sky filled with the thunderous roar of the JF-17 fighter jets, is a proud sight that symbolizes our strong friendship."

    Şahbaz Şərif: Bakıda JF-17 qırıcılarının uçduğu səmanı seyr etmək qürurvericidir
    Шахбаз Шариф: Видеть истребители JF-17 в небе Баку - гордость для нас всех

