Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 14:17
Watching the skies filled with the sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the military parade in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized that the fifth anniversary of the victory in the 44-day war is being celebrated with pride:
"To see our victorious armed forces marching behind our Azerbaijani and Turkish brothers, and to watch the sky filled with the thunderous roar of the JF-17 fighter jets, is a proud sight that symbolizes our strong friendship."
