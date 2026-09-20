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    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 13:43
    Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Azerbaijan on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

    According to Report, the ministry shared the message on its X account.

    "Heartiest felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their State Sovereignty Day!" the post said.

    State Sovereignty Day Pakistan
    Pakistan XİN Azərbaycanın Dövlət Suverenliyi Gününü təbrik edib
    МИД Пакистана поздравил Азербайджан с Днем государственного суверенитета

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