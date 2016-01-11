PACE rapporteur calls on German authorities to bring perpetrators of events in Cologne to justice

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Combating violence against women, Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova strongly condemned the massive attacks on women in Cologne on New Year's night.

Report informs citing the press service of the PACE, Rapporteur S. Gafarova urged the German authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"These violations of women’s rights can neither be tolerated nor remain unpunished. All women should be protected from violence," she said.

According to the police of Cologne, statements with complaints of harassment and robbery have filed by more than 500 women. The victims say that most of the attackers were from the Middle East and North Africa.