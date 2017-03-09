PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteurs will visit Azerbaijan in May

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of Monitoring Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Schennach and César Florin Preda will visit Azerbaijan in May.

Report informs Stefan Schennach said in an interview.

According to him, agenda of the visit is currently being developed.

Notably, on March 8 during the meeting of the PACE Monitoring Committee in Paris co-rapporteurs presented a report on results of the previous visit to Azerbaijan, January 12-14.