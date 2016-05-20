PACE Monitoring and Political Affairs Committees will discuss report on Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman the Azerbaijani delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Samad Seyidov and MP Sabir Hajiyev will visit Paris to attend the meetings of the PACE Monitoring and Political Affairs Committees on May 22-25.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The meetings will discusss the issues on democratic institutions in Turkey, results of the fact-finding visits to Azerbaijan and Georgia, Libya's future against background of the terrorist threat and democratic prospects, political consequences of the crisis in Ukraine, situation in Belarus and other problems.

In addition, Samad Seyidov will take part the PACE Bureau and Standing Committee meetings in Tallinn, Estonia, May 26-28.