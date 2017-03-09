PACE co-rapporteurs submit report to Monitoring Committee on visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the PACE committee meeting, Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee have submitted a report on visit to Azerbaijan, January 12-14.

Report informs, meeting of PACE Monitoring Committee was held in Paris on March 8.

In the report, Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD) updated their assessments of the situation in Azerbaijan as regards NGO legislation, the recent constitutional referendum, and freedom of expression.

The co-rapporteurs stated importance to give “renewed impetus” to the reform processes in Azerbaijan and to pursue dialogue with the authorities.