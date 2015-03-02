​PACE co-rapporteurs on their visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan Pedro Agramunt and Tadeusz Iwiński have arrived in Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the press service of the PACE, during their visit, the co-rapporteurs are to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the chairman of the Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov, Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov, the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE.

Mr. Agramunt and Mr. Iwinski also are to hold meetings in the General Prosecutor's Office, Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and the Central Election Commission.

According to information, the co-rapporteurs are also to meet with representatives of civil society in the country and visit prisoners.

Their visit completes on March 3.

The Polish MP Mr. Ivinski was elected as co-rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan on January 29 during the winter session in Strasbourg. In this role, he succeeded Joseph Debono Grech (Malta). This is the first visit to Azerbaijan of Mr. Ivinski as co-rapporteur.