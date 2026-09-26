KPMG: Azerbaijan has strong potential to become regional business platform

Azerbaijan has strong potential to become a major regional platform for international business, provided that its regulatory and legislative framework is further improved, KPMG Azerbaijan Managing Partner and Head and Partner of KPMG's Infrastructure Advisory practice in the Caucasus and Central Asia Vitaly Yakovlev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), Report informs.

"The main issue is not how to attract investment to Azerbaijan, but how to turn the country into a platform for regional business and what is needed for this," he noted.

According to his assessment, the country has three key advantages to realize this potential: quality human capital, developing business infrastructure and strategic transport connectivity.

"First, it is access to talent. The quality of education and level of professionalism in the country are increasing. This is also supported by the activities of international companies that are developing modern standards. Second, Azerbaijan's business infrastructure is actively aligning with international financial reporting standards and compliance principles," the expert noted.

According to the KPMG representative, infrastructure and logistics connectivity is the third factor: "Azerbaijan is favorably positioned in terms of transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor, the route passing through Nakhchivan and energy arteries. In addition, Baku International Airport occupies a strategic position for transit between Asia and Europe, which is critical for the rapid delivery of high-value cargo."