Azerbaijan prepares over 3.2 million square meters of construction land for investment

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has so far prepared more than 3.2 million square meters of construction area for investment, Head of the Project Management Department for Urban Regeneration at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ramil Jahangirov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Committee has authorized the construction of more than 17,000 housing units: "Hundreds of thousands of square meters are at various stages of design. Overall, we already have a framework in place. This concerns an urban planning and conceptual framework. At the same time, there is work being carried out on the ground in all districts. This is a very good starting point for us to meet with investors and begin discussions. We are not starting discussions from scratch or with a blank sheet of paper, but with a basis that can already be reviewed and negotiated. Of course, each discussion will require an exchange of views and consideration of other issues."

Jahangirov noted that, in general, inadequate planning can prevent initial ideas from being transformed into real projects: "The most important issue to be considered is planning itself. Inadequate planning can create a major gap. This is not only about general planning or a master plan, or the issue of placing buildings in compliance with standards; it goes beyond that. It involves carrying out calculations and forecasting density issues, transport matters, socioeconomic aspects and other factors together. In this regard, ensuring public-private partnerships is important. The public side provides the strategic and regulatory framework, while private investment brings investment opportunities, market knowledge and technical expertise. Only by working together can this truly translate into results."