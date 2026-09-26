Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Florian Sengstschmid: Azerbaijan develops new tourism centers in regions

    Tourism
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 12:46
    Florian Sengstschmid: Azerbaijan develops new tourism centers in regions

    Azerbaijan is developing new tourism centers in the country's regions, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board under the State Tourism Agency Florian Sengstschmid said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, destinations in Azerbaijan are fully prepared: "In addition, we are activating nature clusters in mountainous areas. For example, interesting projects are being implemented at Shahdag Tourism Center. It is also the venue for FIS World Cup competitions starting this season. In addition, the country has health and sanatorium, culture and heritage clusters, as well as a combination of rich natural resources, culture and heritage in the liberated territories. In other words, there are many such centers outside Baku as well. We want to draw attention specifically to these regions."

    Florian Sengstschmid Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
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